Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK manufacturers gloomy about near-term outlook - CBI

09/21/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People fish in front of the skyline of Liverpool on the banks of the River Mersey in Wallasey

LONDON (Reuters) - British manufacturers expect the biggest drop in production since the start of last year over the next three months, a monthly survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

The CBI's expected output balance - which measures the difference between the percentage of manufacturers who expect a rise in output over the next three months, and those who expect a fall - dropped to -17% in September from -2% in August.

"It is clear that the downturn, which originated in consumer-facing services, has spread to manufacturing," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.

However, order books were stronger than expected at -2%, up from -7% in August and beating economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a further drop to -11%.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aSri Lanka inflation rate surges to 70.2% in August
RE
06:27aDisdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order
RE
06:26aIn divisive election, Brazil's trans candidates face threats, intimidation
RE
06:25aQueen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus
RE
06:24aEU executive says Putin "in desperation", escalates tensions over Ukraine
RE
06:23aSATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal
RE
06:23aFutures flat as investors gird for another big rate hike
RE
06:23aUK Tax Cuts, Including Stamp Duty, Could be Unveiled on Friday
DJ
06:22aFactbox-Five states have abortion initiatives on their U.S. midterms ballot
RE
06:21aGERMANY : Russian mobilisation is sign of Moscow's lack of success in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa
3Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement
4Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
5Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

HOT NEWS