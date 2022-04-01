Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK manufacturing growth hits 13-month low in March - PMI

04/01/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past a car scrap yard in east London

LONDON (Reuters) - British manufacturing expanded in March at the weakest pace in 13 months and price pressures, which had previously shown some signs of moderating, worsened, a survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.2 - revised down from a preliminary "flash" reading of 55.5 - from 58.0 in February.

The survey's gauge of new orders sank to its lowest level since January 2021, hurt by slowing domestic demand and the sixth drop in seven months for export orders.

Survey compiler S&P Global linked the weakness in export orders to geopolitical tensions, Brexit and ongoing difficulty with supply chains, though delays were their shortest since October 2020.

Overall, the survey pointed to tougher times ahead for Britain's economy, with growth set to slow amid a global surge in inflation pressure, fuelled by turmoil in commodity markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The end of the opening quarter saw a marked growth slowdown in the UK manufacturing sector," S&P Global said.

The survey's indicators of input costs and output prices rose in March after they had receded in previous months from record high levels, pointing to persistent inflation pressure.

Consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in February and the government's budget watchdog last week forecast it would go close to 9% in late 2022, contributing to the biggest fall in living standards since at least the 1950s.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aUK manufacturing growth hits 13-month low in March - PMI
RE
04:57aSterling slips as manufacturing growth falls to 13-month low
RE
04:55aTunisia's Free Constitutional Party says to boycott referendum on political changes
RE
04:55aIndian gasoil and gasoline sales surge as dealers top up tanks
RE
04:54aRussian gas keeps flowing to Europe despite Putin's deadline to pay in roubles
RE
04:53aGlobal factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite
RE
04:51aGLOBAL ECONOMY-Global factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite
RE
04:48aGold slips as yields climb, faces weekly drop
RE
04:47aFTSE 100 rises on consumer staples boost, Bridgepoint leads mid-caps higher
RE
04:45aNigerian haven for endangered drill monkeys faces daunting pressures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2Marketmind: Gas bill final notice
3BoMill receives order of SEK 2.8 million from mobile grain processor Gl..
4Transcript : Draganfly Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
5IEA to hold emergency meeting to tackle soaring oil prices

HOT NEWS