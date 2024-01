DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received a report that the port side of a vessel was hit from above by a missile 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden, it said in an advisory note on Monday.

UKMTO added that authorities are investigating, and advised vessels to transit with caution.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea it says are linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports, aiming to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.

U.S. and British forces responded last week by carrying out dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)