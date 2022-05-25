UK markets rebound after weak PMI data

The FTSE 100 lost 1.5% yesterday, but bounced back 0.4% this morning, with commodity stocks among the biggest gainers.

Miner Glencore rose 2.1% after it said it is planning to at least $1.2 billion to settle bribery cases in the U.K. and the U.S.

Imperial Brands rose 2.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while Marks & Spencer fell 3.6% as it warned about its guidance for 2022 due to higher prices. Today, Ocado also warned of slowing sales growth for the same reason.

In addition, the "party gate" report about No.10's get-togethers during lockdowns will be released today.

