Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

UK markets rebound after weak PMI data

05/25/2022 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recession worries are ever-present, and keep weighing on markets. Released yesterday, the U.K. manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 54.6, but the services PMI dropped to 51.8. Households are feeling the pinch of inflation, which soared to a 40-year high in April. This sent the pound down.

The FTSE 100 lost 1.5% yesterday, but bounced back 0.4% this morning, with commodity stocks among the biggest gainers.

Miner Glencore rose 2.1% after it said it is planning to at least $1.2 billion to settle bribery cases in the U.K. and the U.S.

Imperial Brands rose 2.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while Marks & Spencer fell 3.6% as it warned about its guidance for 2022 due to higher prices. Today, Ocado also warned of slowing sales growth for the same reason.

In addition, the "party gate" report about No.10's get-togethers during lockdowns will be released today.

 

Things to read today:

The Fed must act now to ward off the threat of stagflation (Financial Times)

Glencore Reaches Settlements With U.S., U.K., Brazil on Bribery, Market Manipulation (WSJ)

Ocado Sinks as Cost-of-Living Crisis Hits M&S Grocery Venture (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 2.31% 532 Delayed Quote.38.53%
GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. -1.02% 17.53 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 2.72% 1833.5 Delayed Quote.10.42%
OCADO GROUP PLC -3.74% 735.6 Delayed Quote.-54.41%