UK markets watchdog proposes near doubling of fees

The Financial Conduct Authority proposed that its minimum fee, which has remained largely unchanged over the last decade, would rise from 1,151 pounds ($1,536.93) to 2,200 pounds ($2,937.66), an increase of 91%.

"As part of its transformation to a more innovative and assertive regulator, the FCA has committed to invest 120 million pounds over the next three years to strengthen its ability to identify firms and individuals of concern," the FCA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

