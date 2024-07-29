LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog on Monday launched two reviews of financial market and product rules aimed at streamlining rules to cut costs and boost growth, now that a stringent new duty to put consumers first has had time to bed down.

"We now want to seize the opportunity of the Duty and the move to a clear outcomes-based approach to streamline our rulebook, lowering costs for businesses and supporting the competitiveness and growth of the economy," Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said in a statement.

