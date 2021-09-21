Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK may give state loans to energy companies after gas price rise

09/21/2021 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Britain's Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, is seen outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is considering state loans for energy companies that take on customers from firms which go bust due to soaring wholesale natural gas prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

As economies reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns, wholesale natural gas prices in Europe have soared this year, pushed up by high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia, nuclear maintenance and lower than usual supplies from Russia.

Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices.

Asked by Sky News if state-backed loans were an option, Kwarteng said: "There are lots of options."

"It costs a company to absorb up to hundreds of thousands of customers from another company that's failed, that costs money, and there may well be a provision for some sort of loan and that's been discussed," he said.

European consumers are facing the prospect of soaring winter heating bills due to a confluence of global factors that have raised questions about how vulnerable Europe remains to swings in global energy prices.

Benchmark European gas prices have risen by more than 250% since January due to low storage stocks, high European Union carbon prices, soaring demand in Asia, lower gas supplies from Russia, low renewable output and nuclear maintenance outages.

Kwarteng said he would not give money to companies which had been badly run.

"I don't think we should be throwing taxpayers money at companies which have been, let's face it, badly run," he told Sky News.

"Every year between 5 and 8 companies exit the market and I don't want to prop up failing companies, I don't want there to be a reward for failure."

He added: "The energy price cap is here to stay, I don't want to remove that."

Kwarteng said he also hoped to have some resolution to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) this week. On Monday, an industry lobby group warned that Britain's meat processors would start running out of CO2 within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aOil rises 1% as U.S. storm aftermath tightens U.S. supply
RE
02:48aJapan shares end lower on Evergrande woes, bargain-buying limits losses
RE
02:48aUK could provide financial support to CO2 producer
RE
02:45aAstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site
RE
02:45aFailed Sudan coup attempt contained, situation under control - ruling council member
RE
02:45aSudan sovereign council spokesman says sudanese army will issue statement shortly
RE
02:45aSudan sovereign council spokesman says interrogation of suspects will begin shortly
RE
02:44aSudan sovereign council spokesman says failed coup attempt has been contained and situation under control
RE
02:44aGold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses
RE
02:42aFrance's OVHcloud could use IPO proceeds to fund targeted acquisitions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande fears grip markets as Beijing stands back, for now
3BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emissions targets - Ha..
4JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase
5Square : Launches Integrated, Omnichannel Solutions For Businesses in F..

HOT NEWS