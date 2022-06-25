Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK may target more emerging nations with steel quotas - Sunday Telegraph

06/25/2022 | 06:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Steel is seen in the rolling mill following the recommissioning of the works by Liberty Steel Group at the Dalzell steel plant in Motherwell

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking tighter quotas for steel imports from emerging economies to protect domestic producers, a move which could breach international trade rules, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

"The Prime Minister is preparing to hit several developing countries with new 'safeguard' import limits designed to protect UK manufacturers from a 'flood of cheap steel' from overseas," the newspaper said, without citing sources.

Britain proposed on Thursday to extend for a further two years an existing package of tariffs and quotas on five steel products to protect domestic steelmakers.

However, the Sunday Telegraph said wider measures were being finalised for announcement in the coming week, in a bid to bolster support for Johnson in industrial areas which had historically supported the opposition Labour Party.

Some senior government figures opposed the wider plans, partly because of fears of retaliatory action on British exports such as whisky and potential damage to Britain's broader reputation, the newspaper said.

"This is going to screw the economy. It is a total violation of the WTO rules ... this is anti-Conservative, anti-free market and anti-capitalist," it quoted one unnamed government figure as saying.

Johnson's office referred questions about the report to Britain's trade ministry, which said no final decision had been made, and indicated that it would seek to balance international obligations with Britain's national interest.

These proposed new steel tariffs and quotas were what triggered the June 16 resignation of Johnson's ethics advisor, Christopher Geidt, the Sunday Telegraph added.

Geidt said at the time that he had been put in an "odious position" by a government commercial policy he did not describe, and which Johnson said related to trade tariffs and the WTO.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
01:39aSaudi bourse to launch single stock futures on July 4 - statement
RE
12:38aIndonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
RE
12:24aExclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead despite recent drop - chairman
RE
12:20aSeveral explosions in Kyiv's central district - mayor
RE
12:17aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says planned reinvestment of profits…
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says firm to maintain annual copper p…
RE
12:01aChilean mining firm codelco sees "very firm" copper pr…
RE
06/25Several explosions in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy district - mayor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2CHILEAN MINING FIRM CODELCO SEES "VERY FIRM" COPPER PR…
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Exclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead desp..
5Atea and Microsoft sign agreement to triple sales of Atea Cloud Service..

HOT NEWS