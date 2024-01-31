UK might not have enough room for 'very big tax cuts' in March budget, says British finance minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday he did not expect the government to have a similar capacity to cut taxes during its upcoming March budget as it did during the last budget in November.

"As things stand at the moment ... it doesn't look like I'll have the kind of room that I had for those very big tax cuts in the autumn," Hunt told ITV in an interview. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Chris Reese)