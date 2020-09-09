Log in
UK minister Gove calls Brussels to explain domestic legislation at heart of Brexit row

09/09/2020 | 06:48am EDT

British minister Michael Gove spoke to EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic late on Tuesday to explain the Internal Market Bill - a piece of domestic legislation which has sparked a new row in Brexit talks.

"(Gove) explained the limited and reasonable steps being introduced to create a safety net that removes any ambiguity and ensures that the government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland," a British government spokesperson said.

"(Gove) underlined the UK's commitment to implementing the Protocol, noting that the UK has already taken extensive steps to implement the Protocol in close cooperation with the EU and that he hoped Joint Committee discussions would reach a satisfactory conclusion."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, writing by William James in London, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

