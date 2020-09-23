Log in
UK minister declines comment on whether German-style wage subsidy in works

09/23/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he was not going to speculate about whether the finance minister could bring in a German-style wage subsidy to support jobs when the government's furlough scheme ends at the end of October.

"I'm not going to speculate," Raab told Times Radio when asked about the possibility of a German-style scheme.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

