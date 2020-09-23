UK minister declines comment on whether German-style wage subsidy in works
09/23/2020 | 06:07am EDT
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he was not going to speculate about whether the finance minister could bring in a German-style wage subsidy to support jobs when the government's furlough scheme ends at the end of October.
"I'm not going to speculate," Raab told Times Radio when asked about the possibility of a German-style scheme.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)