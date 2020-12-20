UK minister urges Britons, especially hauliers, not to travel to southern ports

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant
Shapps urged Britons and particularly hauliers on Sunday not to
travel to ports in Kent in southern England after France said it
would bar those coming from Britain for 48 hours from Sunday
night.
Earlier on Sunday, several European countries began closing
their doors to travellers from Britain after the country
tightened restrictions in London and southern England to try to
curb the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.
"Following the French government's announcement it will not
accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48hrs,
we're asking the public and particularly hauliers not to travel
to Kent ports or other routes to France," Shapps said on
Twitter.
"We expect significant disruption in the area."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Daniel Wallis)