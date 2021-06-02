Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK mortgage lending slumps in April over stamp duty uncertainty

06/02/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New residential homes are seen at a housing estate in Aylesbury

LONDON (Reuters) -British mortgage lending slumped in April as a government decision to prolong a tax break on property sales came too late to influence buyers that month, but housing market activity looks on course to rebound, Bank of England data showed.

Net mortgage lending by British lenders slumped in April to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) from a record 11.5 billion pounds the month before, an even sharper drop than the fall to 6.6 billion pounds forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

"The recent variability is likely to reflect the reduction in the stamp duty tax, which was initially expected to end in March, but has now been extended to the end of June," the BoE said.

Sunak announced he would extend the tax break in his March 3 budget. But many buyers were already rushing through transactions to complete them before the earlier deadline.

The cut in stamp duty land tax began in July last year to spur housing transactions after a slump at the start of the pandemic.

House prices have boomed since then, despite the economic damage wrought on other sectors by the COVID pandemic, with prices in May up 10.9% on a year ago according to lender Nationwide, the biggest jump since 2014.

Another key factor pushing up prices has been greater demand for spacious housing outside city centres from people who are now able to work from home.

Mortgage approvals - which adjusted faster than lending to the tax change - rose to 86,921 in April from 83,402 in March, though they are below November's high of more than 103,000.

Households continued to pay down personal debt, largely reflecting reduced spending opportunities during the lockdown, which was still largely in place in April.

Net repayments totalled 377 million pounds, well below economists' average forecast for a net 500 million pounds in new borrowing. April's net consumer lending was 5.7% below its year-ago level, compared with an 8.8% shortfall in March.

($1 = 0.7077 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aShares in south africa's shoprite rise more than 4% after retailer finalises sale of nigeria business to local firm
RE
05:45aInvestors' Inflation Bet Loses Some Steam
DJ
05:35aGold retreats as dollar, yields firm on strong U.S. data
RE
05:22aUK mortgage lending slumps in April over stamp duty uncertainty
RE
05:19aOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects
RE
05:16aSouth Africa's Shoprite sells Nigerian business to Ketron
RE
05:16aSouth Africa's Shoprite sells Nigerian business to Ketron
RE
05:15aToyota to demand parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions - Nikkei
RE
05:11aFOREIGN EXCHANGE TURNOVER DATA : March 30 – April 09, 2021
PU
05:01aKorea's business leaders call on Moon to free jailed Samsung boss Lee
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets, oil rallies above $70
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
5Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets, oil rallies above $70

HOT NEWS