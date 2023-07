LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A key British mortgage rate on Tuesday rose above the highs reached in the aftermath of last year's "mini-budget" crisis.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate hit 6.66%, narrowly exceeding the 6.65% reached on Oct. 20 and the highest since August 2008 when it stood at 6.94%. (Reporting by Suban Adbulla and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by William Schomberg)