Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK must have military capable of fighting in Europe, says army head

06/19/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman waves a British flag during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must have a military capable of fighting in Europe and defeating Russia, the new head of the British army was quoted as telling troops by local media.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February, has ruled out sending British troops to help Kyiv, but warned this weekend that London would have to show support for "the long haul".

Patrick Sanders, who took command of the British army this month, told British troops, according to the i newspaper on Sunday: "I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines our core purpose -- to protect the UK by being ready to fight and win wars on land."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aGreek coastguard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing
RE
08:11aUK must have military capable of fighting in Europe, says army head
RE
08:05aIndia will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month
RE
08:02aDuterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
RE
07:38aEthiopia rights body says video shows extrajudicial killings
RE
07:37aIsraeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say
RE
07:35aDuterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
RE
07:22aBrazil arrests third suspect over Amazon murders
RE
07:08aMelenchon votes in France's parliamentary elections
RE
07:04aSome shoppers balk at retailers peddling new 'Juneteenth' merchandise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS