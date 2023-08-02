Casey is due to take up his appointment in November, the government said.
(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Sarah Young)
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday that Nigel Casey would replace Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia.
