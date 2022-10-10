Advanced search
UK names new official to head finance ministry after predecessor ousted

10/10/2022 | 08:29am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's government named the top official in the country's trade ministry, James Bowler, to head the finance ministry after new chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng ousted his predecessor last month.

Bowler replaces Tom Scholar as permanent secretary, who departed shortly after Kwarteng took office.

That departure unsettled finance markets as it broke the British convention that non-partisan officials remain in post after a change of political leadership.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said during her campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party that she wanted to break with "Treasury orthodoxy" which she said was holding back radical reforms.

Bowler has worked at the Treasury for much of his civil service career, overseeing policy areas including the budget, spending and tax policy.

He served as an adviser to two previous finance ministers, Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling, and also later advised Brown and David Cameron when they were prime ministers.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
