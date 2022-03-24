Log in
UK needs to go big on nuclear and offshore wind, Johnson says

03/24/2022 | 03:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party's Spring Conference takes place in Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new energy security strategy will look to expand domestic nuclear and offshore wind capacity to bolster the country's energy independence and bring down the cost of living in the future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson is expected to set out a new strategy by the end of the month on energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

"We need to go big on nuclear in this country, we need to go much bigger on offshore wind," he told LBC Radio. "We can make sure that by investing in energy production, domestic energy production, independent energy production, we can have sustainable long-term suppliers that will bring down the costs for consumers over the long term."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
