Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK new car registrations rise 1.2% in August on battery EV sales

09/05/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars are displayed outside a showroom in west London

(Reuters) - The UK's new car registrations rose 1.2% in August from a year earlier, snapping five-straight months of declines, largely boosted by growth in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), according to industry data released on Monday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said registrations in August, which is considered the second quietest month of the year, were up at 68,858 units from 68,033 units a year earlier, as many buyers choose to wait for a 'new' numberplate in September.

"Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry's post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth," SMMT Chief Executive Officer Mike Hawes said.

The auto market has been spiralling with cost-of-living squeeze in Britain and the impact of persisting chip shortages across the globe.

"With September traditionally a bumper time for new car uptake, next month will be the true barometer of industry recovery," Hawes added.

The year-to-date registrations which came in at 983,099 units were, however, down nearly a third from pre-pandemic 2019 and 10.7% lower from 2021.

Sales in BEVs showed a 35.4% increase in volumes and a 14.5% market share. However, SMMT warned that the growth in the segment is slowing, with a year-to-date increase of 48.8%, whereas at the end of first-quarter, BEV registrations had been jumped 101.9%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aS.Africa business activity expansion slows as demand growth softens -PMI
RE
05:16aRussia sees extra $6.7 billion in September revenue on higher oil prices
RE
05:16aGerman new passenger car registrations up 3% in August - industry source
RE
05:15aKREMLIN ON NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER : no hope of anything positive
RE
05:15aEuro zone July retail sales rise, but weaker than expected
RE
05:13aIsrael Aerospace gets drone jamming deal from Asian country
RE
05:12aIndian rupee holds narrow range, RBI hand eyed
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : The only turbine left is malfun…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : Sanctions are causing chaos for…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON OIL PRICE CAP : There can only be retaliatory measures…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Paused stream
2Taiwan's ProLogium seeks European site for $8bln battery plant
3Shell to Invest in Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Project in Sarawak, Malaysia
4Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
5Aston Martin announces $660 million rights issue

HOT NEWS