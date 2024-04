April 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Britain rose about 10% in March compared with a year earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also said demand was weak in the private retail sector during the month.

Final figures for the month are due to be published by the SMMT at 0900 UK time (0800 GMT). (Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)