UK new car sales see second weakest May in 30 years

June 6 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain tumbled
nearly 21% last month, the second weakest May in three decades
after lockdown-hit 2020, as persisting supply challenges
hampered sales and deliveries despite robust demand, industry
data showed on Monday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said
new car sales in the UK fell to 124,394 units last month, while
battery electric vehicles uptake jumped nearly 18% and made up
one in eight new cars joining the road.
"In yet another challenging month for the new car market,
the industry continues to battle ongoing global parts shortages,
with growing battery electric vehicle uptake one of the few
bright spots," SMMT Chief Executive Officer Mike Hawes said.
British new car sales this year will likely be lower than
previously thought as the cost-of-living squeeze in Britain and
persisting chip shortages impact the auto market, the SMMT said
last month.
The overall market has declined nearly 9%, equivalent to
62,724 fewer units, so far this year due to supply issues, the
SMMT said.
