Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK new van market accelerates 26.4% in September, but uncertainty ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:10am EDT
  • UK new van market grows by 26.4%, following a weaker than usual month last year due to emissions regulation changes.
  • Registrations of most segments show double-digit growth against last year's low volumes.
  • Market still below 'normal' levels, down -6.6% on previous five-year September average.
  • Performance year-to-date remains down -27.4%, a shortfall of almost 80,000 units.

[Link]

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew by more than a quarter (+26.4%) in September, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). In total, 52,096 vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered in the month, up some 10,880 units on a weak September 2019, when regulatory changes distorted the market.1

[Link]

When put into context, new van registrations were still down -3.3% on 2018's September market and declined by -6.6% on the September average between 2014-2018.

Nearly all segments saw double digit increases against previous low volumes, with the only exception being small vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes decreasing -2.5%, 74 vans fewer than last year. Registrations of medium vans weighing more than 2.0 tonnes to up to 2.5 tonnes grew 11.6%, while the biggest segment, larger vans weighing more than 2.5 and up to 3.5 tonnes saw the sharpest increase, up by 9,000 units, or 40.9% on September last year.

[Link]

Meanwhile performance in the year to date remains low, down -27.4% or almost 80,000 units below 2019 levels.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

The sector has shown incredible resilience throughout the ongoing crisis and September's numbers indicate some confidence is returning as operators seek flexibility and lower operating costs. However, the context of these figures is important as the headline growth belies a very weak September 2019 and is still short of the rolling average. From new social distancing restrictions, to job losses as the furlough scheme comes to an end next month, and the ticking clock that is the end of the Brexit transition period, the next quarter holds myriad challenges for the industry.

[Link][Link]

Notes to editors

1. September 2019 - 41,216, 2018 - 53,878, 2014-2018 - average 55,788.

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aJAGUAR HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aTESLA : Sell rating from RBC
MD
06:36aMYOKARDIA : Bristol-Myers to buy heart drugs developer MyoKardia for about $13 bln
RE
06:36aKERING : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aMacquarie, Siemens units create U.S. distributed energy joint venture
RE
06:35aAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aLEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aSAVE THE DATE : Oxurion to host Virtual R&D Investor Day on 15 October 2020
PU
06:35aEMX Royalty Provides an Update on Its Timok Royalty Properties in Serbia
NE
06:35aCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 51/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks recover on signs of Trump's improving health
2Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theatres; 45,000 jobs hit
3WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
4DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
5RIO TINTO GROUP : Australia shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group