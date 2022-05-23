Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK not going to bring back temporary increase to state benefits -minister

05/23/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers hold umbrellas as they walk, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is not going to bring back a temporary increase to state benefits, introduced at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as part of plans to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, a junior finance minister said on Monday.

Britain increased Universal Credit, benefit for unemployed and low-paid people, by 20 pounds ($25) a week during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the extra payment ended in October last year in a move that affected 4.4 million households.

Some have called for it to be reinstated as surging inflation leaves many struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

"We were always explicitly clear that was a temporary response to the pandemic," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told BBC Radio.

"That is not going to return. The question is how we best now look at the next range of solutions to deal with the challenges."

Last year, the government cut the "taper rate" for claimants of Universal Credit, the amount they lose as they increase their earnings from work, and Clarke said this was "precisely the kind of authentic Conservative solution to this question that we want to see".

($1 = 0.7957 pounds)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aWho chief tedros says it's clear that the world was and remains…
RE
04:24aArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India CEO says duty hike to hit about 90,000 tn of exports per month
RE
04:23aGold rises to over 1-week peak as dollar falls
RE
04:22aUK CEO pay rebounds, gap widens with workers - report
RE
04:21aMoody's says increase in India's export duties on iron ore, pellets to raise costs for steel mills
RE
04:18aTaiwan foreign ministry thanks Biden for reaffirming safety commitment
RE
04:14aUK not going to bring back temporary increase to state benefits -minister
RE
04:14aFTSE 100 Opens Higher; Kingfisher Leads Gainers
DJ
04:13aUK's Kingfisher boosted by 'grow your own' plant sales
RE
04:13aEuro rallies as growth hopes dent dollar demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW exploring energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas
2Media release dated 23 May 2022 / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Artic..
3Siemens Energy sees 'need for action' in $4.3 billion turbine unit take..
4Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
5Siemens Energy sees 'need for action' in $4.3 bln turbine unit takeover..

HOT NEWS