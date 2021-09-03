Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - August 2021

Date: 3 September 2021

Theme: The Economy

Coverage: United Kingdom

This monthly press notice shows details of movements in August 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.

Executive Summary

No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.

The UK government's gross reserves increased by $23,597 million to $201,712 million at the end of August 2021, reflecting the 2021 IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation. 1

The Bank of England's gross reserves increased by $1,227 million to $27,856 million at the end of August 2021.

Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)

Movement in Level at end- August 2021 August 2021 UK government's net official reserves -630 91,207 UK government's gross official reserves 23,597 201,712 Bank of England net foreign currency holdings 2 -1 Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings 1,227 27,856

'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency

reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.

1 Further details on the 2021 IMF SDR allocation can be found at: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/special-drawing- right/2021-SDR-Allocation