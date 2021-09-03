Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK official holdings of international reserves: August 2021

09/03/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - August 2021

Date: 3 September 2021

Theme: The Economy

Coverage: United Kingdom

This monthly press notice shows details of movements in August 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.

  1. Executive Summary
  • No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.
  • The UK government's gross reserves increased by $23,597 million to $201,712 million at the end of August 2021, reflecting the 2021 IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation.1
  • The Bank of England's gross reserves increased by $1,227 million to $27,856 million at the end of August 2021.

Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)

Movement in

Level at end-

August 2021

August 2021

UK government's net official reserves

-630

91,207

UK government's gross official reserves

23,597

201,712

Bank of England net foreign currency holdings

2

-1

Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings

1,227

27,856

'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency

reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.

1 Further details on the 2021 IMF SDR allocation can be found at: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/special-drawing- right/2021-SDR-Allocation

  1. UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview

The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at:

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-2021

One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.2 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.3

Chart 1.1: UK Government's Official Reserves

Chart 1.2: Bank of England's Official Holdings

250,000

UK Gross

50,000

Reserves

BoE's Gross Reserves

200,000

UK Net

40,000

Reserves

150,000

30,000

100,000

20,000

50,000

10,000

0

Aug-11

Aug-12

Aug-13

Aug-14

Aug-15

Aug-16

Aug-17

Aug-18

Aug-19

Aug-20

Aug-21

0

Aug-11

Aug-12

Aug-13

Aug-14

Aug-15

Aug-16

Aug-17

Aug-18

Aug-19

Aug-20

Aug-21

$mn

$mn

Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of August 2021 (market value, $ million)

UK Government

Bank of England

Assets

Liabilities

Net assets

Assets

Liabilities

Net assets

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

Aug-21

201,712

-110,504

91,207

27,856

-27,858

-1

A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note.

  1. Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
  2. More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note.

2

  1. UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities24

1. The UK government's net reserves decreased by $630 million in August 2021. The end-August 2021 total was $91,207 million (£66,280 million5) compared with $91,838 million (£66,037 million6) at end-July 2021.

Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)

End-Jul 2021

End-Aug 2021

Movement in

Aug 2021

Gross Reserves7

178,115

201,712

23,597

Liabilities

-86,277

-110,504

-24,228

of which:

foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)8

repo transactions9

-55,869

-54,950

919

-15,929

-13,608

2,321

Net Reserves10

91,838

91,207

-630

Change in net reserves

-630

of which:

valuation effects

-506

transactions against sterling11

-125

of which:

UK public sectors customers12

-1,306

Other13

1,182

2. No intervention operations were undertaken in August. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.

4Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-20215When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.

  1. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3907 on 31 July 2021
  2. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
  3. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
  4. Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
  5. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

11These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.

12These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.

13This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.

3

IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities1214

3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $2 million in August 2021. The end-August 2021 total was -$1 million (-£1 million15) compared with -$3 million (-£2 million16) at end-July 2021.

Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)

End-Jul 2021

End-Aug 2021

Movement in

Aug 2021

Assets17

26,629

27,856

1,227

Liabilities

-26,632

-27,858

-1,225

of which:

foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)18

-923

-832

92

repo transactions19

0

0

0

Net assets20

-3

-1

2

Change in net holdings

2

of which:

valuation effects

3

transactions against sterling21

-1

of which:

UK public sector customers22

0

Other23

-1

4. No intervention operations were undertaken in August. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.

  1. Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-2021
  2. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
  3. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3907 on 31 July 2021
  4. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
  5. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
  6. Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
  7. Figures may not sum due to rounding.
  8. These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
  9. These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
  10. This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.

4

5. The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aAROUNDTOWN : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on legal proceedings in relation to the jb matter
PU
05:12aNETFLIX : BBC and Netflix Form Partnership to Develop and Co-Produce Shows From Disabled Creatives →
PU
05:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Travel to virtual worlds from within an Audi is soon a possibility. In the near future, back seat passengers can put on virtual reality (VR) glasses to dive into games, movies, and presentations. ...
PU
05:12aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Etalon Group announces partnership with Ozon
PU
05:12aPRA statement on Remuneration Benchmarking and High Earners 2020 submissions
PU
05:12aSHIMAO : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2021
PU
05:12aSTONCA OFFERS ONLY EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS SUCH AS : Halloween Decorations, Grinder Watch, Apple Watch Band
AQ
05:12aKASPIEN : Turmeric Zone Announces A Partnership with Kaspien, One of the Largest eCommerce Retail Partners, To Expand The Brand's Vision
AQ
05:12aVALVOLINE : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Lease Valvoline Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
2Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
3U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
4GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
5Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..

HOT NEWS