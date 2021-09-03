|
UK official holdings of international reserves: August 2021
Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - August 2021
Date: 3 September 2021
Theme: The Economy
Coverage: United Kingdom
This monthly press notice shows details of movements in August 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.
Executive Summary
No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.
The UK government's gross reserves increased by $23,597 million to $201,712 million at the end of August 2021, reflecting the 2021 IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation.1
The Bank of England's gross reserves increased by $1,227 million to $27,856 million at the end of August 2021.
Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)
|
|
Movement in
|
Level at end-
|
|
August 2021
|
August 2021
|
|
|
|
UK government's net official reserves
|
-630
|
91,207
|
UK government's gross official reserves
|
23,597
|
201,712
|
Bank of England net foreign currency holdings
|
2
|
-1
|
Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings
|
1,227
|
27,856
'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency
reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.
1 Further details on the 2021 IMF SDR allocation can be found at: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/special-drawing- right/2021-SDR-Allocation
UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview
The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-2021
One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.2 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.3
|
Chart 1.1: UK Government's Official Reserves
|
Chart 1.2: Bank of England's Official Holdings
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
UK Gross
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BoE's Gross Reserves
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
UK Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Aug-11
|
Aug-12
|
Aug-13
|
Aug-14
|
Aug-15
|
Aug-16
|
Aug-17
|
Aug-18
|
Aug-19
|
Aug-20
|
Aug-21
|
0
|
Aug-11
|
Aug-12
|
Aug-13
|
Aug-14
|
Aug-15
|
Aug-16
|
Aug-17
|
Aug-18
|
Aug-19
|
Aug-20
|
Aug-21
|
$mn
|
$mn
Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of August 2021 (market value, $ million)
|
|
|
UK Government
|
|
|
Bank of England
|
|
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
Net assets
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
Net assets
|
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
Aug-21
|
201,712
|
-110,504
|
91,207
|
27,856
|
-27,858
|
-1
A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
2
UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities24
1. The UK government's net reserves decreased by $630 million in August 2021. The end-August 2021 total was $91,207 million (£66,280 million5) compared with $91,838 million (£66,037 million6) at end-July 2021.
Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
|
|
End-Jul 2021
|
End-Aug 2021
|
Movement in
|
|
Aug 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Reserves7
|
178,115
|
201,712
|
23,597
|
Liabilities
|
-86,277
|
-110,504
|
-24,228
of which:
foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)8
repo transactions9
|
-55,869
|
-54,950
|
919
|
-15,929
|
-13,608
|
2,321
|
Net Reserves10
|
91,838
|
91,207
|
-630
|
Change in net reserves
|
|
|
-630
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
valuation effects
|
|
|
-506
|
transactions against sterling11
|
|
|
-125
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
UK public sectors customers12
|
|
|
-1,306
|
Other13
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
2. No intervention operations were undertaken in August. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
4Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-20215When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3907 on 31 July 2021
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
-
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
11These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
12These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
13This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
3
IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities1214
3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $2 million in August 2021. The end-August 2021 total was -$1 million (-£1 million15) compared with -$3 million (-£2 million16) at end-July 2021.
Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
|
|
End-Jul 2021
|
End-Aug 2021
|
Movement in
|
|
Aug 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets17
|
26,629
|
27,856
|
1,227
|
Liabilities
|
-26,632
|
-27,858
|
-1,225
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)18
|
-923
|
-832
|
92
|
repo transactions19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Net assets20
|
-3
|
-1
|
2
|
Change in net holdings
|
|
|
2
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
valuation effects
|
|
|
3
|
transactions against sterling21
|
|
|
-1
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
UK public sector customers22
|
|
|
0
|
Other23
|
|
|
-1
4. No intervention operations were undertaken in August. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/august-2021
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3907 on 31 July 2021
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
4
5. The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items.
5
