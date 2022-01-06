Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - December 2021 Date: 6 January 2022 Theme: The Economy Coverage: United Kingdom This monthly press notice shows details of movements in December 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk. Executive Summary No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.

The UK government's gross reserves increased by $1,488 million to $203,709 million at the end of December 2021.

The Bank of England's gross reserves increased by $2,131 million to $35,483 million at the end of December 2021. Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million) Movement in Level at end- December 2021 December 2021 UK government's net official reserves 337 89,184 UK government's gross official reserves 1,488 203,709 Bank of England net foreign currency holdings 11 8 Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings 2,131 35,483 'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.

UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-2021 One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.1 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.2 Chart 1.1: UK Government's Official Reserves Chart 1.2: Bank of England's Official Holdings 250,000 UK Gross Reserves 50,000 200,000 UK Net Reserves 40,000 BoE's Gross Reserves 150,000 30,000 100,000 20,000 50,000 10,000 0 Dec-11 Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-21 0 Dec-11 Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-21 $mn $mn Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of December 2021 (market value, $ million) UK Government Bank of England Assets Liabilities Net assets Assets Liabilities Net assets ($mn) ($mn) ($mn) ($mn) ($mn) ($mn) Dec-21 203,709 -114,525 89,184 35,483 -35,475 8 A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note. Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020 . This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official- reserves. More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. 2

UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities 3 2 1. The UK government's net reserves increased by $337 million in December 2021. The end- December 2021 total was $89,184 million (£65,843 million4) compared with $88,848 million (£67,141 million5) at end-November 2021. Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million) End-Nov 2021 End-Dec 2021 Movement in Dec 2021 Gross Reserves6 202,221 203,709 1,488 Liabilities -113,373 -114,525 -1,151 of which: foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)7 repo transactions8 -55,270 -56,042 -772 -16,847 -17,262 -415 Net Reserves9 88,848 89,184 337 Change in net reserves 337 of which: valuation effects 261 transactions against sterling10 75 of which: -3,555 UK public sectors customers11 Other12 3,630 2. No intervention operations were undertaken in December. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken. 3Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-20214When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3545 on 31 December 2021. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3233 on 30 November 2021. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg). Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions. Figures may not sum due to rounding. 10These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling. 11These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments. 12This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'. 3

IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities131 3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $11 million in December 2021. The end-December 2021 total was $8 million (£6 million14) compared with -$3 million (-£2 million15) at end-November 2021. Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million) End-Nov 2021 End-Dec 2021 Movement in Dec 2021 Assets16 33,352 35,483 2,131 Liabilities -33,355 -35,475 -2,120 of which: foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)17 -924 -1,580 -656 repo transactions18 -282 -180 102 Net assets19 -3 8 11 Change in net holdings 11 of which: valuation effects 11 transactions against sterling20 0 of which: UK public sector customers21 0 Other22 0 No intervention operations were undertaken in December. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken. The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items. Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-2021 When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3545 on 31 December 2021. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3233 on 30 November 2021. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg). Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions. Figures may not sum due to rounding. These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling. These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments. This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'. 4