UK official holdings of international reserves: December 2021
Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - December 2021
Date: 6 January 2022
Theme: The Economy
Coverage: United Kingdom
This monthly press notice shows details of movements in December 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.
Executive Summary
No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.
The UK government's gross reserves increased by $1,488 million to $203,709 million at the end of December 2021.
The Bank of England's gross reserves increased by $2,131 million to $35,483 million at the end of December 2021.
Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)
|
|
Movement in
|
Level at end-
|
|
December 2021
|
December 2021
|
|
|
|
UK government's net official reserves
|
337
|
89,184
|
UK government's gross official reserves
|
1,488
|
203,709
|
Bank of England net foreign currency holdings
|
11
|
8
|
Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings
|
2,131
|
35,483
'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency
reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.
-
UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview
The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-2021
One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.1 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.2
|
Chart 1.1: UK Government's Official Reserves
|
Chart 1.2: Bank of England's Official Holdings
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
UK Gross Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
UK Net Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
BoE's Gross Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Dec-11
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-18
|
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
|
Dec-21
|
0
|
Dec-11
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-18
|
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
|
Dec-21
|
$mn
|
$mn
Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of December 2021 (market value, $ million)
|
|
|
UK Government
|
|
|
Bank of England
|
|
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
Net assets
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
Net assets
|
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
($mn)
|
Dec-21
|
203,709
|
-114,525
|
89,184
|
35,483
|
-35,475
|
8
A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
-
Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
-
More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
2
-
UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities32
1. The UK government's net reserves increased by $337 million in December 2021. The end- December 2021 total was $89,184 million (£65,843 million4) compared with $88,848 million (£67,141 million5) at end-November 2021.
Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
|
|
End-Nov 2021
|
End-Dec 2021
|
Movement in
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Reserves6
|
202,221
|
203,709
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
-113,373
|
-114,525
|
-1,151
of which:
foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)7
repo transactions8
|
-55,270
|
-56,042
|
-772
|
-16,847
|
-17,262
|
-415
|
Net Reserves9
|
88,848
|
89,184
|
337
|
Change in net reserves
|
|
|
337
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
valuation effects
|
|
|
261
|
transactions against sterling10
|
|
|
75
|
of which:
|
|
|
-3,555
|
UK public sectors customers11
|
|
|
Other12
|
|
|
3,630
|
|
|
|
2. No intervention operations were undertaken in December. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
3Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-20214When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3545 on 31 December 2021.
-
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3233 on 30 November 2021.
-
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
-
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
-
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
10These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
11These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
12This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
3
IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities131
3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $11 million in December 2021. The end-December 2021 total was $8 million (£6 million14) compared with -$3 million (-£2 million15) at end-November 2021.
Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
|
|
End-Nov 2021
|
End-Dec 2021
|
Movement in
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets16
|
33,352
|
35,483
|
2,131
|
Liabilities
|
-33,355
|
-35,475
|
-2,120
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)17
|
-924
|
-1,580
|
-656
|
repo transactions18
|
-282
|
-180
|
102
|
Net assets19
|
-3
|
8
|
11
|
Change in net holdings
|
|
|
11
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
valuation effects
|
|
|
11
|
transactions against sterling20
|
|
|
0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
UK public sector customers21
|
|
|
0
|
Other22
|
|
|
0
-
No intervention operations were undertaken in December. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
-
The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items.
-
Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/december-2021
-
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3545 on 31 December 2021.
-
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3233 on 30 November 2021.
-
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
-
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
-
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
-
These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
-
These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
-
This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
4
Background Note
Introduction
The Reserves are a pool of liquid financial assets. The government's official holdings of international reserves comprise gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).23 With the exception of the SDR assets that constitute the UK's Reserve Tranche Position (RTP) at the IMF and other loans to the IMF, these assets are held in the Exchange Equalisation Account (EEA).
Origin and purpose
The EEA was established in 1932 to provide a fund that could be used, when necessary, to regulate the exchange value of sterling and, therefore, is the mechanism through which any government exchange rate intervention would be conducted.
There has been no intervention for the purposes of influencing the sterling exchange rate since 1992. Against this background, foreign exchange reserves are held on a precautionary basis - to meet any change in exchange rate policy in the future, if required, or in the event of any unexpected shocks. The reserves are also used to: provide foreign currency services for government departments and agencies to provide foreign exchange for making payments abroad; and to buy, sell and hold Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) as required by the UK's membership of the IMF. The way the reserve assets are invested, financed and managed is primarily designed to meet these policy objectives.
Bank of England's role
The Bank acts as HMT's Agent in the day-to-day management of the EEA, dealing in foreign exchange and investing the reserves within the framework of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) set annually by HMT.24 The Bank also acts as HMT's Agent for foreign currency liability management, including any issuance of foreign currency debt. This allows the foreign currency part of the government's balance sheet to be managed in an integrated way by the Bank as Agent. In addition to the United Kingdom's Official Reserves, the Bank of England manages its own holdings of foreign currency assets and gold. The Bank can intervene in the foreign exchange market in support of its monetary policy objectives.
Gross and net reserves
The gross reserves represent the government's holdings of foreign currency assets, the IMF position (consisting of the Reserve Tranche Position at the IMF, other loans to the IMF and the net SDR
-
The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF. Its value is defined in terms of a basket of the US dollar, euro, yen, sterling and renminbi. More information on the SDR can be found at: http://www.imf.org/external/np/exr/facts/sdr.htm.
-
A summary of the SLA has been published in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
