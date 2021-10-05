Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - September 2021

Date: 5 October 2021

Theme: The Economy

Coverage: United Kingdom

This monthly press notice shows details of movements in September 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.

Executive Summary

No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.

The UK government's gross reserves increased by $457 million to $202,169 million at the end of September 2021.

The Bank of England's gross reserves decreased by $82 million to $27,774 million at the end of September 2021.

Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)

Movement in Level at end- September 2021 September 2021 UK government's net official reserves -888 90,319 UK government's gross official reserves 457 202,169 Bank of England net foreign currency holdings 3 2 Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings -82 27,774

'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency

reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.