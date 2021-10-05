|
UK official holdings of international reserves: September 2021
Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - September 2021
Date: 5 October 2021
Theme: The Economy
Coverage: United Kingdom
This monthly press notice shows details of movements in September 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.
Executive Summary
No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.
The UK government's gross reserves increased by $457 million to $202,169 million at the end of September 2021.
The Bank of England's gross reserves decreased by $82 million to $27,774 million at the end of September 2021.
Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)
UK government's net official reserves
|
-888
|
90,319
|
UK government's gross official reserves
|
457
|
202,169
|
Bank of England net foreign currency holdings
|
3
|
2
|
Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings
|
-82
|
27,774
'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency
reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.
UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview
The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-2021
One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.1 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.2
Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of September 2021 (market value, $ million)
A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note.
2
UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities32
1. The UK government's net reserves decreased by $888 million in September 2021. The end- September 2021 total was $90,319 million (£66,982 million4) compared with $91,207 million (£66,280 million5) at end-August 2021.
Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
of which:
|
|
|
|
UK public sectors customers11
|
|
|
-2,421
|
Other12
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
2. No intervention operations were undertaken in September. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
3Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-20214When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3484 on 30 September 2021.
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
-
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
10These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
11These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
12This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities1213
3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $3 million in September 2021. The end-September 2021 total was $2 million (£1 million14) compared with -$1 million (-£1 million15) at end-August 2021.
Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)
4. No intervention operations were undertaken in September. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.
Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-2021
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3484 on 30 September 2021.
When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
-
Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.
5. The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items.
