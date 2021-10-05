Log in
UK official holdings of international reserves: September 2021

10/05/2021 | 05:47am EDT
Statistical Release: UK official holdings of international reserves - September 2021

Date: 5 October 2021

Theme: The Economy

Coverage: United Kingdom

This monthly press notice shows details of movements in September 2021 in the UK's official holdings of international reserves, which consist of gold, foreign currency assets and International Monetary Fund assets. Further background detail on the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note. We welcome any feedback on this release at: statistics-enquiries@hmtreasury.gov.uk.

  1. Executive Summary
  • No intervention operations were undertaken in this month.
  • The UK government's gross reserves increased by $457 million to $202,169 million at the end of September 2021.
  • The Bank of England's gross reserves decreased by $82 million to $27,774 million at the end of September 2021.

Table A.1: Movements and end-month holdings of UK official international reserves ($ million)

Movement in

Level at end-

September 2021

September 2021

UK government's net official reserves

-888

90,319

UK government's gross official reserves

457

202,169

Bank of England net foreign currency holdings

3

2

Bank of England gross foreign currency holdings

-82

27,774

'Gross' foreign currency reserves represent the government's total holdings of foreign currency

reserves. 'Net' foreign currency reserves deduct foreign currency liabilities from gross foreign currencies reserves. This is explained in further detail in the Background Note.

  1. UK Foreign Currency Reserves: Overview

The UK government's holdings of gross reserves have increased between 2008-09 and 2020-21. A time series of these data is available at:

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-2021

One driver of this increase was government provision of a total of £72 billion of additional financing which came to an end in March 2020. Other drivers included an increase in the UK's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the IMF in 2009 and 2021, and a rise in the value of gold. In aggregate that equates to a 5% increase in the size of the UK's reserves as a percentage of UK GDP during that period bringing them in line with other comparable economies. The proportion of the reserves that is unhedged for currency risk has been increased since 2017, in part the outcome of an investment strategy review of the UK's foreign currency assets.1 The growth in the reserves can be seen in the diagrams below.2

Chart 1.1: UK Government's Official Reserves

Chart 1.2: Bank of England's Official Holdings

250,000

UK Gross

Reserves

200,000

UK Net

Reserves

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

Sep-11

Sep-12

Sep-13

Sep-14

Sep-15

Sep-16

Sep-17

Sep-18

Sep-19

Sep-20

Sep-21

$mn

50,000

BoE's Gross

40,000

Reserves

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Sep-11

Sep-12

Sep-13

Sep-14

Sep-15

Sep-16

Sep-17

Sep-18

Sep-19

Sep-20

Sep-21

$mn

Table A.2: UK foreign currency assets and liabilities at end of September 2021 (market value, $ million)

UK Government

Bank of England

Assets

Liabilities

Net assets

Assets

Liabilities

Net assets

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

($mn)

Sep-21

202,169

-111,850

90,319

27,774

-27,772

2

A historical version of this table can be found in the accompanying Background Note.

  1. Further details regarding the EEA's investment strategy review can be found in the Management of the Official Reserves, 2020. This report is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/management-of-the-official-reserves.
  2. More information on the growth of the reserves can be found in the accompanying Background Note.

2

  1. UK Government Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities32

1. The UK government's net reserves decreased by $888 million in September 2021. The end- September 2021 total was $90,319 million (£66,982 million4) compared with $91,207 million (£66,280 million5) at end-August 2021.

Table A.3: UK government's official reserve assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)

End-Aug 2021

End-Sep 2021

Movement in

Sep 2021

Gross Reserves6

201,712

202,169

457

Liabilities

-110,504

-111,850

-1,345

of which:

foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)7

repo transactions8

-54,950

-53,304

1,645

-13,608

-17,051

-3,444

Net Reserves9

91,207

90,319

-888

Change in net reserves

-888

of which:

valuation effects

-1,530

transactions against sterling10

641

of which:

UK public sectors customers11

-2,421

Other12

3,062

2. No intervention operations were undertaken in September. If the government so instructs, the Bank, acting as its agent, could intervene in the foreign exchange market by buying or selling government foreign exchange reserves. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of the intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.

3Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-20214When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3484 on 30 September 2021.

  1. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
  2. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
  3. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
  4. Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
  5. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

10These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.

11These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.

12This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.

3

IV. Bank of England Foreign Currency Assets and Liabilities1213

3. The Bank of England's net holdings of foreign currency increased by $3 million in September 2021. The end-September 2021 total was $2 million (£1 million14) compared with -$1 million (-£1 million15) at end-August 2021.

Table A.4: Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities (market value, $ million)

End-Aug 2021

End-Sep 2021

Movement in

Sep 2021

Assets16

27,856

27,774

-82

Liabilities

-27,858

-27,772

85

of which:

foreign currency forwards and swaps (net)17

-832

-953

-121

repo transactions18

0

-692

-692

Net assets19

-1

2

3

Change in net holdings

3

of which:

valuation effects

3

transactions against sterling20

0

of which:

UK public sector customers21

0

Other22

0

4. No intervention operations were undertaken in September. The Bank could also undertake foreign exchange operations to intervene in support of its monetary policy objective. If intervention is undertaken, the monthly press release will provide details of the amount and date of intervention and an explanation of why it was undertaken.

  1. Past data can be revised; the most up to date historical data for end-July 1999 onwards are available on the Bank of England website at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/uk-international-reserves/2021/september-2021
  2. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3484 on 30 September 2021.
  3. When converted at a closing market rate of £1 = $1.3761 on 31 August 2021.
  4. In this presentation, gross reserves in part 1 and assets in part 2 exclude market valuation of foreign currency forwards and swaps. These derivatives are shown (excluding sterling leg) within liabilities.
  5. Net present value of foreign currency forwards, interest rate and cross currency swaps (excluding sterling leg).
  6. Market value of liabilities to repay foreign currency received in repo transactions.
  7. Figures may not sum due to rounding.
  8. These are foreign currency transactions that are exchanged into sterling.
  9. These are transactions undertaken on behalf of government departments.
  10. This is a balancing figure between 'transactions against sterling' and 'UK public customers'.

4

5. The Bank of England's foreign currency assets and liabilities mainly arise from the Bank's foreign exchange reserves, deposits placed with the Bank by overseas central banks and other customers, and other capital items.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 09:44:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS