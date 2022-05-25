Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK orders national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia

05/25/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street, in London

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The acquisition of Britain's biggest microchip factory Newport Wafer Fab by Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia has been called in for a full national security assessment, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

"We welcome overseas investment, but it must not threaten Britain's national security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last year he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit," when asked whether the sale of the semiconductor producer would go ahead.

The government, which has the power to intervene, including retrospectively, in acquisitions on national security grounds, has 30 working days to carry out its assessment. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pBlasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9 - provincial spokesman
RE
12:16pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
12:13pChevron ceo says majority of investment going in lower carbon in…
RE
12:13pGlobal shares rise ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:10pBoE faces fine balance when setting policy - Tenreyro
RE
12:08pGlobal shares rise ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:04pUK orders national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia
RE
12:01pFed's George to retire in January, search for successor begins
RE
11:58aDrunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
RE
11:57aAfrica risks stagflation due to pandemic, Ukraine war - AfDB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rises on growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
2'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
3Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
4Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs
5Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..

HOT NEWS