UK orders sale of microchip factory by China's Nexperia, citing national security

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The British government on
Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia to
sell at least 86% of Britain's biggest microchip factory,
Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security assessment.
The review of Nexperia's 2021 purchase of Newport Wafer Fab,
now known as Nexperia Newport Limited, was announced earlier
this year after legislation came into force in January allowing
the government to scrutinise and potentially block acquisitions
and investments in sensitive sectors.
It can be applied retrospectively to deals completed since
November 2020.
"We welcome foreign trade and investment that supports
growth and jobs. But where we identify a risk to national
security we will act decisively," Business Minister Grant Shapps
said on Twitter.
The government said there was a national security risk
related to the technology and know-how which could result from
compound semiconductor activities at the site, and the potential
for those activities to undermine British capabilities.
The location of the site could also facilitate access to
technological expertise in the South Wales area and prevent that
area being engaged in future projects relevant to national
security, the order said.
Nexperia, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, said it
did not accept the national security concerns raised and that
two previous security reviews had found no national security
concerns that would give reason to block the acquisition.
"We are genuinely shocked. The decision is wrong, and we
will appeal to overturn this divestment order," Nexperia's UK
country manager, Toni Versluijs, said in a statement.
The government said Nexperia took its shareholding in
Newport Wafer fab to 100% in July 2021 when it gained an
additional 86% of the company's share capital.
"The Secretary of State considers that the final order is
necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national
security," the order said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)