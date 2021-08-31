Log in
UK outlines plans for bond sales in late 2021, including green gilts

08/31/2021 | 03:44am EDT
LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's debt office said it planned to hold 20 gilt auctions in the October-December period plus two syndicated sales of British government bonds, one of which would be for a new green gilt with a 20-30 year maturity in mid to late October.

The Debt Management Office also said it planned to sell via syndication an existing or new index-linked gilt with a maturity of around 40 years or longer in the week starting Nov. 22. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
