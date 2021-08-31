UK outlines plans for bond sales in late 2021, including green gilts

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's debt office said it
planned to hold 20 gilt auctions in the October-December period
plus two syndicated sales of British government bonds, one of
which would be for a new green gilt with a 20-30 year maturity
in mid to late October.
The Debt Management Office also said it planned to sell via
syndication an existing or new index-linked gilt with a maturity
of around 40 years or longer in the week starting Nov. 22.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Alison Williams)