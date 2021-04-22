UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang; Beijing condemns move

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament called on
Wednesday for the government to take action to end what
lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region,
stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their
criticism of Beijing.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government again steered
clear of declaring genocide over what it says are
"industrial-scale" human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim
Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on
declaring a genocide is up to the courts.
So far the government has imposed sanctions on some Chinese
officials and introduced rules to try to prevent goods linked to
the region entering the supply chain, but a majority of
lawmakers want ministers to go further.
Lawmakers backed a motion brought by Conservative MP Nusrat
Ghani stating Uighurs in Xinjiang were suffering crimes against
humanity and genocide, and calling on government to use
international law to bring it to an end.
The support for the motion is non-binding, meaning it is up
to the government to decide what action, if any, to take next.
The Chinese embassy in the UK condemned the parliament's
move, calling on Britain to take concrete steps to respect
China's core interests and "immediately right its wrong moves".
"The unwarranted accusation by a handful of British MPs that
there is 'genocide' in Xinjiang is the most preposterous lie of
the century, an outrageous insult and affront to the Chinese
people, and a gross breach of international law and the basic
norms governing international relations," the embassy said in a
statement dated Friday.
Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, again set out to
parliament the government's position that any decision on
describing the human rights abuses in Xinjiang as genocide would
have to be taken by "competent" courts.
Some lawmakers fear Britain risks falling out of step with
allies over China after the Biden administration endorsed a
determination by its predecessor that China had committed
genocide in Xinjiang.
