Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang; Beijing condemns move

04/22/2021 | 10:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament called on Wednesday for the government to take action to end what lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region, stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their criticism of Beijing.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government again steered clear of declaring genocide over what it says are "industrial-scale" human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on declaring a genocide is up to the courts.

So far the government has imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials and introduced rules to try to prevent goods linked to the region entering the supply chain, but a majority of lawmakers want ministers to go further.

Lawmakers backed a motion brought by Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani stating Uighurs in Xinjiang were suffering crimes against humanity and genocide, and calling on government to use international law to bring it to an end.

The support for the motion is non-binding, meaning it is up to the government to decide what action, if any, to take next.

The Chinese embassy in the UK condemned the parliament's move, calling on Britain to take concrete steps to respect China's core interests and "immediately right its wrong moves".

"The unwarranted accusation by a handful of British MPs that there is 'genocide' in Xinjiang is the most preposterous lie of the century, an outrageous insult and affront to the Chinese people, and a gross breach of international law and the basic norms governing international relations," the embassy said in a statement dated Friday.

Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, again set out to parliament the government's position that any decision on describing the human rights abuses in Xinjiang as genocide would have to be taken by "competent" courts.

Some lawmakers fear Britain risks falling out of step with allies over China after the Biden administration endorsed a determination by its predecessor that China had committed genocide in Xinjiang. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; additional reporting by Se Young Lee in Washington; Editing by William Maclean and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aIndian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger
RE
12:06aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Escazú Agreement Enters into Force in Latin America and the Caribbean on International Mother Earth Day
PU
12:03aMeiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bonds in FY 2021/22
RE
12:03aMalaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast
RE
04/22India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day
RE
04/22Thai March exports unexpectedly jump 8.5%, hit record value
RE
04/22Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22Tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Security Appliances
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
2Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
3Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ