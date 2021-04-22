UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang, raises pressure on Johnson

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament called on
Wednesday for the government to take action to end what
lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region,
stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their
criticism of Beijing.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government again steered
clear of declaring genocide over what it says are
"industrial-scale" human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim
Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on
declaring a genocide is up to the courts.
So far the government has imposed sanctions on some Chinese
officials and introduced rules to try to prevent goods linked to
the region entering the supply chain, but a majority of
lawmakers want ministers to go further.
Beijing denies accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Lawmakers backed a motion brought by Conservative lawmaker
Nusrat Ghani stating Uighurs in Xinjiang were suffering crimes
against humanity and genocide, and calling on government to use
international law to bring it to an end.
The support for the motion is non-binding, meaning it is up
to the government to decide what action, if any, to take next.
Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, again set out to
parliament the government's position that any decision on
describing the human rights abuses in Xinjiang as genocide would
have to be taken by "competent" courts.
Some lawmakers fear Britain risks falling out of step with
allies over China after the Biden administration endorsed a
determination by its predecessor that China had committed
genocide in Xinjiang.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by William Maclean)