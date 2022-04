Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Johnson to a parliamentary committee to probe whether he deliberately misled lawmakers when he said that all rules were followed in Downing Street.

"Sources now confirming Speaker will grant a Commons vote on Boris Johnson's Partygate claims," Jack Elsom, a reporter for The Sun newspaper said on Twitter, adding that the vote was most likely to be held on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M)