Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK pauses public sector pay hikes, except for health workers: Sunak

11/25/2020 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak outside Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will pause pay rises for public sector workers except those in the health service and on lower incomes, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, describing the measure as a way to target those "who need it most".

Sunak said he had to address the "disparity" between public and private sector wages in a move opposition parties said penalised the very people who have been on the frontline of Britain's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fire Brigades union called the measure "a cold, hard slap in the face".

Sunak told parliament: "In such a difficult context for the private sector - especially for people working in sectors like retail, hospitality, or leisure - I cannot justify a significant, across-the-board pay increase for all public sector workers."

"Instead, we are targeting our resources at those who need it most ... What this means ... is that while the government is making the difficult decision to control public sector pay, the majority of public sector workers will see their pay increase next year. And we want to do more for the lowest paid."

But Anneliese Dodds, finance policy chief for Britain's main opposition Labour Party, said the move would not only hurt those who see their pay frozen but also damage consumer confidence.

"Earlier this year the Chancellor stood on his doorstep and clapped for key workers," she said. "Today, his government institutes a pay freeze for many of them. This takes a sledgehammer to consumer confidence."

The union for firefighters said it had been lobbying for more investment "but rather than fund the frontline responders to these emergencies, the Chancellor has decided to try and give them a real-terms pay cut".

(Reporting by David Milliken and James Davey,; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aOil extends gains on vaccine hopes, U.S. inventory drop
RE
11:39aDECADE RESOURCES : Del Norte Exploration Update and Surface Sample Results
PU
11:38aDelta pilots vote for pay cuts in deal that avoids furloughs through 2022
RE
11:35aCLIA CRUISE LINE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION : Cruise Industry Contribution to Canadian Economy Grew to $4.25 Billion in 2019, Generating More Than 29,000 Canadian Jobs
PU
11:32aHAVE JOB, BUT NO HOURS : Some employed Canadians not working at all
RE
11:31aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : M. Mora – Economic outlook for the Czech Republic
PU
11:29aAfrica Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aAsia Pacific Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aEurope Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aLatin America Air Connectivity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
5BRP INC. : REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ