The Pensions Regulator said it was calling on scheme trustees to protect pensions savers from climate risk, ahead of proposed regulations requiring trustees of larger schemes to keep track of their climate change exposure.

"Where we do not see schemes complying with the rules, we will consider enforcement action," David Fairs, the watchdog's executive director of regulatory policy, analysis and advice said in a statement.

