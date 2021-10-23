Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK plans 3 billion pounds of new education funding in budget

10/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce an extra 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) of new funding for further education in next week's budget as part of the government's push to boost vocational training, officials said on Saturday.

Their remarks follow 6.9 billion pounds of funding for regional transport investment, 1.5 billion pounds more than previously planned, as the government seeks to boost living standards outside London through its 'levelling-up' agenda.

Sunak is expected to set fairly tight limits for most areas of day-to-day public spending in his budget on Wednesday, which will seek to lower public debt after a record surge in borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But unlike his Conservative predecessors' policy after the 2008-09 financial crisis, he will allow more leeway for long-term public investment designed to reward voters who backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2019's election.

Most of the education money will support 16- to 19-year-old students in England who are studying a new alternative qualification to the traditional school-leaving exams which are the normal pathway to university, the finance ministry said.

Some 550 million pounds will fund education and training for older adults, including numeracy skills and three- to four-month courses in areas such as digital skills, construction and roles in the rail and nuclear industries.

Johnson's government wants to promote apprenticeships and other alternatives to standard university degrees, which it believes offer poor job prospects for many students and do too little to tackle skills shortages in industry.

Just over half of English school-leavers went to university in the 2018/19 academic year, up from 42% in 2006/07.

"Our skills reforms and this additional investment will support more people to continue to upskill and retrain throughout their lives and open the door to careers in high-skilled industries," education minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

Separately, business organisations gave a cautious welcome to announcements they expect from Sunak which will promote inward investment to Britain, and extend a lending programme for companies struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the government has published no data on how much has been lent under the Recovery Loan Scheme, which launched in March and was originally due to end in December.

"The acid test for the scheme will be whether it is able to support the recovery by getting credit flowing to the firms who need it most," said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce. 

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pUK says substantial differences remain with EU over Northern Ireland trade
RE
05:47pTesla increases model 3 standard range plus price by $2,000 to $43,990  company website
RE
05:47pTesla increases model y long range by $2,000 to $56,990  company website
RE
05:47pTesla increases model s long range price by $5000 to $94,990  company website
RE
05:46pTesla increases model x long range price by $5000 to $104,990  company website
RE
05:36pUK plans 3 billion pounds of new education funding in budget
RE
05:30pUk says talks with eu on northern ireland protocol have been constructive, but substantial gaps remain
RE
05:24pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : reports Net Profit of 32.66 cr. in Q2 FY21-22
PU
02:55pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 733,834 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 731,931 In Previous Report On Oct 22
RE
02:55pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 45,316,210 as of yesterday versus 45,235,796 in previous report on oct 22
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
2Exclusive-Italy and UniCredit close to ending talks over MPS sale-sourc..
3Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
4Facebook : Our Approach to Maintaining a Safe Online Environment in Cou..
5Exor N : in new talks with Covea over scrapped $9bn sale of PartnerRE -..

HOT NEWS