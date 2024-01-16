LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday set out plans to recruit more judges and staff to process appeals by migrants against their deportation to Rwanda under the country's illegal migration law.

The Illegal Migration Act, passed last year, means those who arrive in Britain illegally are prevented from being able to stay, instead facing removal either to their home country or a safe third country.

The plans to boost capacity in the justice system come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a major rebellion from right-wing politicians in his party over the government's flagship immigration law to speed up the deportation of asylum seekers.

Many critics of the legislation argue the courts will be clogged up with appeals by migrants.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said in a written statement to parliament that he had asked the Judicial Appointments Commission to recruit more tribunal judges, with the new appointees expected to start sitting from this summer.

Additional hearing rooms have also been prepared and support staff hired to provide extra sitting days, he added.

"We are confident that, with the additional court room and judicial capacity ... the vast majority of Illegal Migration Act appeal work will be dealt with by the courts in an expedited manner," Chalk said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)