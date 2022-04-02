Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals

04/02/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at Esso West London Terminal

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, in the space of 48 hours as climate change protesters blockaded oil terminals.

Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonisation efforts.

Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.

The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences.

"Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion," said Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan.

Extinction Rebellion said on Friday it planned to increase the pressure on the government with daily protests in London, which are due to begin on April 9.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pKremlin says russia would like to continue talks in belarus, but…
RE
01:21pELON MUSK : Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
RE
01:16pAir strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor
RE
01:11pUK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals
RE
01:10pU.S. says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria
RE
01:08pNY FED'S WILLIAMS : Balance sheet run-off could start as soon as May
RE
12:44pUkrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war
RE
12:35pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:35pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:30pNordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
4Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast - ministry
5Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown we..

HOT NEWS