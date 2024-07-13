LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the discovery of human remains in two suitcases at a famous bridge in western England last week.

The 24-year-old was arrested in Bristol, where the bodies were found on the Clifton Suspension Bridge, and will be taken to London for questioning later in the day, the capital's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

On Friday police said the remains were of two adult men and that the main suspect had travelled from London with the bags.

Police have said that they received reports just before midnight on Wednesday of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge. A second suitcase was found nearby.

On Saturday they said inquiries were ongoing, but that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this stage.

"We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the ... areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Mark Potter)