UK police charge 19-year-old with terrorism and explosives offences

07/04/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Monday that they had charged a 19-year-old man with possession of explosives and terrorism offences, following his arrest on June 27 in northwest England.

Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, who lived in Walsall in central England, will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face the charges, West Midlands Police said.

The charges included possession of explosive material and manuals on how to make improvised explosives and firearms, as well as sharing material online that encouraged acts of terrorism, the police force said.

In February, Britain's security services lowered their assessment of the threat posed by terrorism to "substantial" from "severe", meaning that they judge a future attack to be likely but not highly likely.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
