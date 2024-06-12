LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had charged a 28-year old man with using threatening behaviour after he hurled objects at Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party, during an election campaign event.

Pro-Brexit campaigner Farage was travelling through Barnsley in northern England, waving to crowds from an open top bus on Tuesday, when a man threw what appeared to be large pieces of broken stone at him but missed, footage on social media showed.

Police said on Wednesday they had charged Josh Greally with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

It was the second attack on Farage since he began campaigning for next month's election. Last week a 25-year-old woman was charged with assault for throwing a drink in his face.

As the figurehead of euroscepticism and anti-immigration sentiment, Farage has long been a divisive figure in Britain. After the attack, he said he would not be cowed by a "violent left-wing mob".

Greally was released on bail and will appear in court on June 26, the police statement said.

