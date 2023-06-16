LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Friday charged a man with three counts of murder following a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham earlier this week which left three people dead.

Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, the police said in a statement.

