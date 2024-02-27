The three men, one aged 33 and two aged 24, will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court later on Tuesday, the police said in a statement.
The arrests were made at the men's home addresses on Feb. 20 as part of "a pre-planned, intelligence led operation", the police added, and searches had been carried out.
Britain's Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum warned in 2022 that there had been a rise in far-right extremists seeking firearms.
The men's homes were located in West Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire, the police statement said. A 46-year old man from Leicestershire, who was arrested as part of the investigation, had since been released without charge.
