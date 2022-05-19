Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police end Downing Street party inquiry, 126 fines issued

05/19/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A police officer walks past the door of No. 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British police said on Thursday they had ended their investigation into COVID-19 lockdown parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office, saying they had issued a total of 126 fines.

Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were both fined last month over a gathering in his office to celebrate his 56th birthday in June 2020 when social mixing was all but banned.

It led to widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign.

"Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each FPN (fixed penalty notice) referral," London Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said.

"This investigation is now complete."

Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said the fines related to eight dates when events were held at Downing Street and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021 when lockdown measures were in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Of those fined, 53 were men and 73 were women, with some people receiving more than one.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aPoland's PGNiG says money claimed from Gazprom is not 'small'
RE
06:29aAdvisory firm PIRC opposes Shell climate plan for lacking ambition
RE
06:27aEU sues Malta over its legislation on annual circulation tax
RE
06:25aNATO does not plan nuclear arms or bases in Finland, PM tells paper
RE
06:24aFord recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports
RE
06:23aFactbox-Leading candidates, policy promises in Canada's Ontario election
RE
06:21aIndonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday -president
RE
06:19aJapan's Kobe Steel aims to sell 1 million T of low-carbon steel in 2030
RE
06:19aUK industrial orders grow at joint-record pace in May - CBI
RE
06:18aSpain's former King Juan Carlos to arrive in Spain after two-year exile
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump as retailer warnings fuel stagflation fears
2Analysis-Rare double whammy hits investors: steep slumps for both stock..
3Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
4Oil prices extend losses on fears of economic slowdown
5FlatexDEGIRO bietet Kryptohandel über Partnerschaft mit BISON (Gruppe B..

HOT NEWS