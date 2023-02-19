Advanced search
UK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan

02/19/2023 | 10:29am EST
Police continue to search River Wyre for Nicola Bulley who is currently missing in Lancashire

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Police in the north of England said on Sunday they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

"No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
