Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police interview two men over cash-for-honours allegations

09/23/2022 | 03:55pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday they had interviewed two men under caution in relation to offences under a law covering abuses linked to the granting of honours.

In February, London's Metropolitan Police said they had begun an investigation into allegations in media reports that honours were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to one of then-Prince Charles's charities.

Charles became king earlier this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

"On Tuesday, 6 September, police interviewed a man aged in his 50s and a man aged in his 40s under caution in relation to offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we will not be providing a running commentary on its progress."

The Sunday Times newspaper reported last year that a Saudi businessman had received an award after paying thousands of pounds towards projects strongly supported by Charles, with the assistance of the then heir to the throne's aides.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the police statement.

A spokesperson for Charles has previously said the now-king had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship on the basis of donations.

Weeks after the newspaper report, Michael Fawcett, right-hand man to Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running the royal's charity, The Prince's Foundation.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aItaly to slash 2023 growth forecast to just above 0.5%, sources say
RE
11:29aExplainer-When EU embargo comes, where will Russia sell its crude oil?
RE
11:27aUK finance minister declines to comment on fall in sterling
RE
11:23aGold drops to 2-1/2-year lows as dollar extends rally, yields firm
RE
11:20aHollywood's iconic sign gets big paint job before its 100th anniversary
RE
11:20aUK's ScotRail workers to strike on Oct. 10, union says
RE
11:17aSterling falls 1.95% against swiss franc to 1.0797, new low sinc…
RE
11:16aWhen asked about the fall in sterling, uk finance minister kwart…
RE
11:15aUK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG : The path we were on was not sustai…
RE
11:15aUK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG : It is absolutely fair to reduce pe…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE muted ahead of UK's mini-budget
2FTSE slides as UK's mini budget fails to soothe recession worries
3Oncopeptides : Webcast - update from the ODAC meeting, Sep 22
4VARTA AG: VARTA AG withdraws forecast for financial year 2022 and the t..
5The Coca-Cola Company Announces New Leaders in Operations

HOT NEWS