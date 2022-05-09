Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police investigate suspicious vehicle in Westminster

05/09/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Monday said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in Westminster, near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, and had closed roads in the area during the incident.

A Reuters witness heard a muffled bang in the area, though police did not comment on whether a controlled explosion had taken place.

"Police are at currently in the vicinity of Westminster Abbey dealing with an ongoing incident involving what is believed to be a suspicious vehicle," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"A number of road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident"

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, David Milliken and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aMusk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg
RE
11:56aCanada's RBC to hike base salaries of some employees by 3%
RE
11:55aMexico president says hiring Cuban doctors, praises Cuban counterpart
RE
11:54aIn Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees
RE
11:50aU.S. dollar hits 20-year high as risk aversion dominates
RE
11:49aPutin announces no new escalation on long awaited Victory Day
RE
11:49aUk supermarket group morrisons says will acquire all of mccoll’s…
RE
11:49aUk supermarket group morrisons says has acquired mccoll's out of…
RE
11:48aBitcoin falls to 10-month low as stock markets tumble
RE
11:48aStocks slide on growth fears, dollar extends rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS