LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's police complaints watchdog said on Friday an officer was under criminal investigation over an incident at Manchester Airport where a policeman was filmed stamping on a suspect's head during an arrest.

"We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on 23 July at Manchester Airport. We are arranging to interview a police constable under criminal caution as soon as possible," the Independent Office for Police Conduct's Regional Director Catherine Bates said in a statement.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)