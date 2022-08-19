Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police officer who murdered woman charged with further sex crimes

08/19/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Police officer Wayne Couzens appears for sentencing, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A former London police officer who was jailed for life last year for raping and murdering a woman in a case that shocked Britain, was charged on Friday with two new counts of exposing himself in incidents which took place before that attack.

Wayne Couzens, 49, whose job was to guard diplomatic premises, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home from visiting a friend in March last year, using his police credentials to force her into his car.

Her body was later found in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) away in southeast England.

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised Couzens to be charged with four more suspected offences of exposing himself which had taken place less than a month before he attacked Everard.

It has now authorised two further charges of exposure against Couzens.

"The two alleged offences took place in June 2015 and November 2020," the CPS said.

Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 2.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aWall Street reminded of risks as Fed mulls more intervention
RE
11:27aBiden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry
RE
11:23aFED'S BARKIN : "A lot of time" before September rate decision needs to be made
RE
11:21aRussia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised down 11% for Sept
RE
11:19aEU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
RE
11:18aUkraine's sovereign debt freeze to trigger CDS payments
RE
11:15aAs Iraqi protesters rally, political deadlock leaves families without cash
RE
11:06aChina extends NEV purchase tax exemption worth 100 billion yuan
RE
11:01aUK police officer who murdered woman charged with further sex crimes
RE
10:59aNigeria's Buhari worried over large scale crude oil theft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
4Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
5UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

HOT NEWS