Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

05/12/2022 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk towards Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British police said on Thursday they had now made more than 100 referrals for fines as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking at gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for receiving a fine in April for breaking lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday, but has refused to resign over it.

He could receive further fines for other gatherings, but on Thursday Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had not received another fine.

"As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office," a police statement said.

Police said the investigation remained live, so the running total of fines could rise further.

It was the first update from the police on the number of fines issued in a month after they delayed them until after local elections, which were held last week.

In the last update on April 12, police said they had made more than 50 referals for fines.

Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:10aIndia's cenbank intervenes to defend rupee - traders
RE
06:10aTelefonica beats first-quarter profit forecasts
RE
06:07aEurope refiners benefit from U.S. emergency oil stock releases
RE
06:05aSweden plans to send NATO application next week, Expressen daily says
RE
06:03aGazprom units in Germany finding alternatives to Russian gas - minister
RE
06:02aUkrainian hospital works overtime as trauma trains evacuate war-wounded
RE
06:02aScoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India
RE
06:01aSTMicro sets bullish mid-term targets, shares rise
RE
06:00aN.Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, S.Korea, Japan say
RE
05:58aEU says gas supply not at risk from Ukraine transit issue, blames Moscow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26 billion loss as tech stocks slu..
2Stocks in a tailspin, dollar soars as hard landing fears grow
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS