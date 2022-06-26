Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK presses on with changes to Brexit deal despite EU opposition

06/26/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will press ahead on Monday with legislation to scrap rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, setting up further clashes with the European Union.

The legislation, which would unilaterally replace parts of the post-Brexit deal that was agreed in 2020 by Britain and the EU, is due to be sent back to parliament's lower house for a so-called second reading.

Foreign minister Liz Truss said London's priority was to protect a 1998 peace deal that Ireland, the United States and other countries have said could be put at risk by replacing parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"This legislation will fix the problems the Protocol has created, ensuring that goods can flow freely within the UK, while avoiding a hard border and safeguarding the EU Single Market," Truss said in a statement on Sunday.

"A negotiated solution has been and remains our preference, but the EU continues to rule out changing the Protocol itself - even though it is patently causing serious problems in Northern Ireland - which therefore means we are obliged to act."

Britain plans to stop some checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom and it is challenging the role played by the EU's court.

The EU's ambassador to Britain said on Sunday that Britain's plans were illegal and unrealistic. 

"It is a treaty that we signed, ratified and even went through a general election in this country," Joao Vale de Almeida told Sky News.

The European Commission has launched legal proceedings against Britain, potentially leading to a trade war.

EU officials say Johnson is trying to regain support among lawmakers in his Conservative Party after he narrowly won a confidence vote earlier this month.

(Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pG7 leaders meet amid missile strikes in Kyiv
RE
05:32pUK presses on with changes to Brexit deal despite EU opposition
RE
05:22pFour killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia
RE
04:54pG7 leaders debate fossil fuel investments amid energy crisis -sources
RE
04:19pAt least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after…
RE
03:29pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
03:26pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
02:42pEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
02:34pDiana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
RE
02:17pHundreds protest for climate justice as G7 leaders meet in Bavaria
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
2French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
3Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
4ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
5Japan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday

HOT NEWS